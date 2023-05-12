State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

AGR opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

