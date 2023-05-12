State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NVST stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. Envista’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

