State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 28,050 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

