State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $109.07 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

