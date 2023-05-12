State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,519,000 after acquiring an additional 204,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 677,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.49. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

