State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $214.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.