State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,380 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

