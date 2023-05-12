State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,430 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Five9 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.73. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

