State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,470 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

