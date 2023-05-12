State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,640 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.1 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

See Also

