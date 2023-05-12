State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,560 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.54.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

