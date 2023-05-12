State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 180 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $157.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.40. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.29 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

