State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,160 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

