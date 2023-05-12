State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,510 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.