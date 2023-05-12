State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,630 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

