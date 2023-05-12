State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,750 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AL opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.20.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

