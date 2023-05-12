State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,140 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after acquiring an additional 498,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hexcel Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE HXL opened at $71.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

