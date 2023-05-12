State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 440 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $214.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $313,952.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,852,421. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

