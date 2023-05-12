State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,417 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 179.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

