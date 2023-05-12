State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,550 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,960,000 after buying an additional 434,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,409. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $45.73 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

