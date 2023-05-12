State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 696,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after buying an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 83,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

