State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 92.56%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

