Stephens Increases Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $34.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Flywire stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,111 shares of company stock worth $5,458,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

