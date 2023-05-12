Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 267.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

