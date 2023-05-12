Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $129.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. Celsius has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Insider Activity

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

