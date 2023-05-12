Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,321,840.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.18 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

