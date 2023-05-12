SVB Leerink Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($20.28) per share.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.75.

MDGL opened at $288.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of -0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

