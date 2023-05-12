SVB Leerink Comments on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($20.28) per share.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MDGL opened at $288.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of -0.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
