Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.66% from the stock’s current price.

SNDX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,131,625.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,564 shares of company stock worth $4,000,684. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

