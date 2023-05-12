TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 49,100 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 320,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,300,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of SXC stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $634.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.