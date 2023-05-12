TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $7,306,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73.
HP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
