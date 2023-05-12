TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE HR opened at $19.98 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 181.64 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

