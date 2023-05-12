TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nevro were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nevro by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Nevro stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a market cap of $971.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2,711.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

