TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.4 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

