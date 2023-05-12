TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allakos were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allakos by 258.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allakos by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allakos by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

