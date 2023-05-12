TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMEO. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 526,719.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 1,446,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,202,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 1,322,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMEO. Cowen decreased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $593.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

