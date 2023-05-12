TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 23,922 Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRME. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,071,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of PRME opened at $12.55 on Friday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

