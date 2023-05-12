TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 25,100 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Stock Down 3.2 %

Green Dot stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $863.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.