TD Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 25,100 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.
Green Dot Stock Down 3.2 %
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
