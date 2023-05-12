TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,355,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 140,577 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 57,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,060. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bentley Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

BSY opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

