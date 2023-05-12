TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,380 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,845,000 after acquiring an additional 356,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,106,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,549,000 after acquiring an additional 330,779 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Alcoa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 3,401,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,495,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Alcoa by 52.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 673,362 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

