TD Asset Management Inc Sells 272 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE RRX opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

