TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen upped their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

