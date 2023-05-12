TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

VNO opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.