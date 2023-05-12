TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,551 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 135.44%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

