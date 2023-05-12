Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 228 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

