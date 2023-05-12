Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

