Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 123.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 242.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

