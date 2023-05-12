Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FL opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

