Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,758,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 37.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,647,000 after acquiring an additional 747,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vontier by 233.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 773,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 541,589 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 676.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,193 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vontier by 7,080.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 368,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

