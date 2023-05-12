Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,341 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,676 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.92 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $957,062.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,059 shares of company stock valued at $700,956 and sold 27,147 shares valued at $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.