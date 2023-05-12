Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

ABM Industries Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

